SMYRNA, DE - The Smyrna School District has announced a new policy on cell phones and personal electronic devices for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year to eliminate their use during class.
In a statement shared Monday, July 15th, the School District said student cell phones will be placed in a designated area during instructional portions of the school day in the upcoming year. The new policy takes effect September 3, 2024, according to the Smyrna School District Board of Education.
The Board says students in kindergarten through 12th grade receive an instructional device for use inside and outside of the classroom, and that cell phones and other personal electronic devices are therefore not necessary.
“The Board understands this will be viewed as a major change within the District, and as such, we will evaluate how it works throughout the school year,” the Board said. “Data collected, as well as feedback given, will be taken into consideration if policy adjustments are needed. Your support, both the instructional staff and parents/guardians, is paramount to making this a successful transition.”
The Smyrna School District asks staff to “lead by example” by not using their cell phones in class. Education officials also ask parents and guardians to support the change by explaining to students the benefits of limiting cell phone use during class.