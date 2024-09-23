SMYRNA, DE - The Smyrna Police Department has arrested a 13-year-old Smyrna Middle School student after he allegedly posted a threat online.
According to police, on Monday morning, officers were alerted to a TikTok video referencing a shooting at Smyrna Middle School. The student who allegedly posted the video was identified and quickly detained.
The 13-year-old student from Dover has been charged with Terroristic Threatening-False statement that intends to cause serious inconvenience. He was released on a $500 unsecured bond with mandatory pre-trial services, police say.
Smyrna Police have deemed the threat unfounded, saying it was linked to an ongoing trend of threats being shared nationwide. The Smyrna School District was immediately alerted and aided in the investigation, police say.