SMYRNA, Del.- Controversy over how to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in Covid-19 relief funds is overshadowing the Smyrna community.
The Smyrna school district board voted to install lights on the middle school turf field. But, many parents think the funding should go elsewhere.
"I think if it's Covid funding it should be used for something that effects all of the kids not just the kids that play sports," said Vicky Blair of Smyrna.
Director of Operations for the district, Roger Holt, said there are limitations to how the emergency relief funds could be used.
"Both the ESSER II and ESSER III grant packages were developed and approved by the Department of Education to include projects that help prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19. Some of those projects included maintenance and enhancements to outdoor environments allowing students the ability to maximize the use of our facilities during and after the instructional day," said Holt in a statement.
There is also a Sept. 30 deadline for when those funds need to be used by.
Roo Parag is another concerned parent in the district. She said, "I do think having those additional lights would be super fun and great but we have other pressing issues right now like one of our buildings needs a new roof and we are putting $450,000 into new lights?"
Parag also mentioned safety concerns in the district.
"On Dec. 1 we had two intruders come into the building with guns at the end of dismissal," she said. "Why are we not using those funds to enhance our security? I cannot understand that."
Despite some dissenting voices, the project was given the green light, with only one board member voting against it.
The district plans to have those lights installed by May 2023.