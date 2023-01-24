Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EST THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Indian Head MD to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon Wednesday to 6 AM EST Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&