Snow and slush linger across Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - Snow and slush are still creating challenges across Accomack County one day after this weekend’s snowstorm moved through the area.
While primary roads are beginning to improve, many backroads remain difficult to travel, with tree branches, blowing snow and slushy patches still covering parts of the pavement.
Leroy Townsend of New Church says the storm’s impact is still clearly visible — and in some cases, disruptive.
“Just driving around, seeing what the weather condition was,” Townsend said. “Came out to the store really to give my daughter a soda, but they [are] all closed.”
Travis Bailey of Temperanceville says debris along the roadways is making drivers think twice before heading out.
“There’s a lot of downed trees and other stuff all over the side. Ruins and other stuff,” Travis said. “You know, I guess if you ain’t got to go out, I wouldn’t go out.”
Jesse Mariner of Shore Professional Services said plow crews continue to treat roadways across the county.
"It's been tough,” Mariner told WBOC. “I mean it was steady blowing last night, steady coming down hard. We're playing catch up today."
Ulli Hollingsworth of Chincoteague says she is hoping for warmer weather.
“I'm ready for spring, you know, that's it,” Hollingsworth said.
Crews continue to plow and treat roads as gusty winds blow snow back onto cleared surfaces. Drivers are still being urged to use caution, especially on secondary routes, as cleanup efforts continue and conditions gradually improve.