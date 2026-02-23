CAMBRIDGE, Md. — A winter storm blanketed the Midshore with up to 8 inches of snow in parts of Dorchester County, leaving residents in Cambridge digging out Monday morning.
With shovels, snowblowers, and plows, crews and homeowners worked to clear the dense, wet snow that fell overnight.
“It was kind of sticky and kind of wet because it rained last night. And it was kind of like dense, but I figured I needed to start getting it off early, especially since I've got to go to work in Easton and got to make it there,” said Major West of Cambridge.
For some, the heavy snow made for slick road conditions and slow travel.
“It wasn't that bad, but it's still pretty slushy, and cars are skidding. My short drive at least wasn't too bad,” Martina Santos said.
At the local post office, employees faced added challenges as they worked to clear sidewalks and entryways. Santos works at the post office and said the storm caught many off guard.
“We weren't expecting to get snow again. There's really no salt or anything in the stores. We actually don't have any salt,” Santos said.
Plows moved back and forth across the city, working to clear main roads and neighborhood streets. Still, hazards remained. Tree branches snapped under the weight of the snow, and power lines were coated in ice and slush.
Despite the conditions, some residents ventured outside. Jennie Liechtling took her dog, Henry, for a walk through the snow.
“He doesn’t seem to be cold. He loves to bury himself in the snow," Liechtling said. "It's not as bad as last time. It's much wetter. So a lot less slippery than a couple weeks ago."
The storm marked a snowy start to the week for Cambridge and surrounding communities as cleanup efforts continued throughout the day.