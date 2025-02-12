SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- Much of Delmarva experienced heavy snowfall Tuesday night. By the time people in Georgetown woke up, though, a picturesque landscape had been replaced with a slushy mixture of snow, dirt and road treatment materials.
This latest round of winter weather didn't leave much of a lasting impact. By mid-morning, roadways in Georgetown had cleared, and it was time for the snow-related chores to kick into high gear.
"It's something else," said Gregory Abbott, laughing as he cleared off his driveway. "It's pretty, but to shovel is not fun, but it's okay."
On Wednesday, Abbott certainly wasn't the only person with a shovel in hand.
Plenty of neighbors took to their front yards in the wee morning hours, following in the footsteps of plow crews that worked around the clock to keep Sussex County roads clear for early morning commutes.
"I heard them last night when I was watching TV and I heard them so I know they were scraping the roads," said Abbott.
Wednesday wasn't all about hard work, though.
Mike Hill knows an entree of snow always comes with a side of fun.
"Throwing snowballs at people, nah," said Hill jokingly. "Just seeing the kids have fun, my son and everything, seeing him enjoy himself and play."
Neighbors in Georgetown offered a 50/50 split of opinions on this latest round of snow.