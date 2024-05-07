SNOW HILL, MD - Voting is underway in the Town of Snow Hill today as residents decide their next Mayor and Eastern District Councilmember.
Polls opened today, May 7th, at 7 a.m. for Snow Hill’s General Election and close at 7 p.m. Voting is being held at the Train Station at 200 Belt Street.
Up for election this year is the office of the Mayor. Janet Simpson and Rob Hall are the two Mayoral nominees seeking to take the place of outgoing Mayor Mike Pruitt.
Also up for grabs is the Eastern District Councilmember seat. Katie Carey faces Edward Lee in the race for the seat.
WBOC will continue to monitor the polls and announcement of the winners in Snow Hill’s General Election.