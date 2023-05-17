SNOW HILL, Md. - A home invasion in Snow Hill yesterday afternoon has resulted in the arrest of one man, according to the Snow Hill Police Department.
Police say on Tuesday, May 16th, around 4:30 p.m, they responded to a report of the invasion on Maple Street. The victim told authorities they had answered a knock on their door by an adult woman and a juvenile woman trying to sell them cookies. While the victim spoke to the two women, they saw a man enter the home through the open front door. The male suspect then allegedly assaulted the victim and threatened them with a hammer.
According to police, the suspect robbed the victim of a wallet, cell phone, and money before fleeing.
Police then obtained a suspect description and responded to a home on Ross Street. The suspect, identified as Craig Lamont Jackson, was reportedly positively identified by the victim as the man who had invaded his home and threatened him.
Jackson was arrested without incident and charged with the following:
1) Home Invasion
2) Burglary 1st, 3rd and 4th Degree
3) Armed Robbery
4) Assault 1st and 2nd Degree
5)Reckless Endangerment
6) Theft under $1500.00
Jackson is being held without bond pending bail review. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the above referenced case is asked to contact the Snow Hill Police Department at 410-632-2444 and contact Ptl. Baylous.