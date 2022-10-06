SNOW HILL, Md. - Starting next month. the Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center will be temporarily closed for 90 days as repairs and upgrades are made to the waste & recycling center.
The Worcester County Commissioners announced that, starting November 7th, the facility on Holly Road will close while concrete bulkheads are built to replace the existing wooden bulkheads that Public Works Director Dallas Bakers says have reached the end of their useful life. The ramp approaches will also be paved.
Alternate refuse collection locations are available in Pocomoke, Berlin, and at the Central Landfill in Newark.