SNOW HILL, Md. - The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office says there was a residential structure fire in Snow Hill this afternoon.
Fire officials say the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company went to the 100 block of Ironshire Street around 1 p.m. and saw fire coming from the second floor of the home.
They say firefighters made an "aggressive" attack inside and controlled the fire quickly inside one bedroom, preventing any spread.
A man was brought to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment of smoke inhalation.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office says after an investigation, deputies determined the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical issue.
Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company was assisted by Girdletree, Stockton, Pocomoke, and Newark Volunteer Fire Departments.