SNOW HILL, Md. -- At a work session on Tuesday, September 5th, town leaders began discussions about the future of cannabis. The meeting was strictly informational and no official action was taken.
The town manager and town attorney presented information gathered at the Maryland Municipal League Cannabis Symposium, which was held back in early August.
Ahead of the meeting, we spoke with business owners and neighbors to see if they believe the town should welcome cannabis with open arms. And the little green plant that was legalized in Maryland on July 1st certainly drummed up a smattering of opinions.
If it means improving Snow Hills downtown, business owner Diana Nolte could see herself getting onboard.
"I'm looking for the right businesses and the right location providing the right services for downtown and that could be a cannabis business, I don't know," said Nolte.
Pastor Latonya Martin, on the other hand, said downtown should be a pot-free zone.
"The bakery, the candy shop, I really wouldn't want a cannabis store sitting right there where children would be close by," said Martin.
Snow Hill would be well within its right to limit where a possible dispensary, growing facility or processing plant could go.
"You can zone for marijuana businesses in the same way you do with alcohol establishments as far as distance from churches, schools, that sort of thing," said Rick Pollitt, Snow Hill's Town Manager.
Mike Pruitt, Snow Hill's Mayor, said at the moment his mind is open.
"If it turns out to be a viable business for someone, far be it from me to say they can't do it," said Pruitt. "We'll just have to see where the numbers fall out and what the projections are."
Those projections could be positive for Snow Hill and Worcester County.
"I believe it's a 9% sales tax involved in the retail sales and that we will be eligible in local government, meaning counties and municipalities to get a portion of that returned to us," said Pollitt.
After Tuesday's meeting, the first step will be feedback from the mayor and council. Town officials say multiple public hearing can be expected during this process and they are in no rush to come to a final decision.
"Acting responsibly with community input, we can make this a positive thing I think for our economy and to recognize where we are as a society now," said Pollitt.