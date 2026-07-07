SNOW HILL, Md.– Maryland State Police arrested a man for assault and related charges after they say he barricaded himself inside a home for several hours Sunday into Monday.
MSP, the Worcester County Sheriff's Office and Snow Hill Police responded to assault and shooting threat reports at a home in the 4000 block of West Market Street around 10:45 p.m. on July 5.
Troopers say the suspect, 49-year-old Robert Keith Anderson, of Snow Hill, locked himself inside the home and attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.
MSP's Special Tactical Assault Team Element (STATE Team) responded to assist with the barricade situation, resulting in 11 hours of attempted negotiations, according to a press release.
Police say they ultimately obtained a warrant and entered the home to arrest Anderson. He now faces first and second-degree assault, false imprisonment and related charges.
MSP continues to investigate.