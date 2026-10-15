SNOW HILL, Md. – A Snow Hill man has been charged with rape, sexual abuse of a minor and other offenses following an investigation into allegations involving an 11-year-old child.
According to court documents, Deronta W. Creed, 33, was charged in connection with an alleged incident reported on Aug. 27, 2026, in Worcester County.
Investigators said the child's mother contacted authorities after receiving a text message from Creed's son alleging that Creed had raped the child. The mother later spoke with the child, who disclosed that Creed had sexually assaulted her, according to the charging documents.
The child was taken to TidalHealth Atlantic Hospital in Berlin for a sexual assault forensic examination. Investigators said preliminary findings from the examination included injuries that were consistent with a more recent injury.
Court documents state that the alleged incident occurred at a residence in Snow Hill.
Creed faces the following charges:
Sexual abuse of a minor
Rape in the second degree
Sexual offense in the third degree
Sexual offense in the fourth degree
Assault in the second degree
A hearing was held Oct. 14, Creed’s trial is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2027. Creed entered not guilty pleas.