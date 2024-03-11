NEWARK, MD– Worcester County Public Schools (WCPS) announced Snow Hill Middle School’s (SHMS) library was recently selected to receive a $10,000 grant to expand accessibility resources.
SHMS is among 310 schools awarded in round two of the American Library Association’s “Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities” program, according to WCPS.
WCPS says the funds will be used to purchase reading nooks, light covers, sensory kits, comfortable seating and a LEGO® Wall for sensory engagement.
As part of the grant, SHMS Library Media Specialist Beau Williams will receive specialized online training to better serve neurodivergent learners, according to a press release.
“By creating a library space that addresses the sensory needs of students, we are taking a step towards breaking down barriers and ensuring that all students feel valued and supported in their educational journey,” Williams stated.