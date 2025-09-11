SNOW HILL, Md. - A long-planned effort to connect downtown Snow Hill with the Pocomoke River is nearly ready to break ground, as town officials say funding and designs for a $1 million streetscape project are falling into place.
The Bank Street promenade is planned as a multi-use space designed to serve as both a two-lane road and a community gathering spot. Renderings show plans for pavers, trees, benches, historical markers and even space for a performance stage. The goal, town leaders say, is to turn what is now a “blighted connection” into a vibrant link between the town’s business district and the river.
Paul Bessette, the town’s grants administrator, said the project is about both aesthetics and function. “The project is essentially a street beautification program. It will create a multi-use space that can be used for events… and at the same time connect our downtown to the river, which are Snow Hill’s two biggest attractions,” he said.
The project is fully funded by grants. The concept took root during the COVID-19 pandemic, when part of Bank Street was blocked off with planters and picnic tables to allow people to safely gather outdoors. From there, Downtown Snow Hill, a Main Street-style organization, began to push for a permanent promenade.
Local business owners say the project could bring new energy. Suzanne Timmons, owner of Sassy Girl Boutique and a member of the design team, said the promenade will “highlight our river, provide a great space for people to come and enjoy and relax, and make our events even better.”
Community members share that excitement. Elaine Lasater, a patron at the town’s farmers market, said, “Snow Hill is a beautiful town, but it’s sort of sleepy. I think it’s a great idea to bring people to the promenade, to walk down to the river and to enjoy the town.”
Officials hope to break ground before the end of 2025, with construction expected to take about a year.