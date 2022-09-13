Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...The Chesapeake Bay and adjoining tidal estuaries north of Smith Point VA, and the tidal Potomac River. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusts may be more occasional over narrower waterways, and a few gusts to near 30 knots are possible over wider waterways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&