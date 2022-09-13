SNOW HILL, Md. - The "Black-Eyed Susan" riverboat has gone through $300,000 dollars of repairs. Tuesday's meeting was to discuss the idea of the Mayor bringing in contractors to assess damages.
The future of the "Black-Eyed Susan riverboat", might be heading in to some murky waters. The Town hall meeting could give a glimpse at the future of the still docked vessel. The $300,000 dollars in repairs is only half of the price tag to get the ship sailing, again.
Snow Hill business owner, Barry Laws, likes the idea of exploring repairs but is concerned with a possible price tag. Laws says, "I think they would give an unbiased opinion as what is the best thing to do. And, if it's putting more money in, how much more money? What would it do? And, would be financially stable after the money had been spent?"
John Delvecchio owns a bakery and would welcome the ship returning to sailing the Pocomoke river. Delvecchio says, "Well I think the boat is a great idea. I think anything like that for Snow Hill brings people in. But, for some of our businesses, there's other things they can do with that money."
But for some, The "Black-Eyed Susan" riverboat is not worth the money. Chloe Ward, who lives in Snow Hill says, "I feel like it's just a waist of money. I feel like they should try and build up the stores. For instance, give the stores a little bit of help. Because some stores, are getting old."
Tuesday's meeting will just provide a small update on the Black-Eyed Susan.
So, an uncertain future will remain a hot topic of conversation in Snow Hill.