Video Journalist

Alexis Griess is originally from Williamsport PA, the home of the Little League World Series. She recently moved to Salisbury from Washington D.C. where she graduated from The Catholic University of America with a BM in Musical Theatre and a minor in Media Studies. During her time at Catholic U, Alexis co-founded the university's first Broadcast Journalism organization, The Cardinal Broadcasting Company. She joined the WBOC team in June 2025 and is ecstatic to have Delmarva as her new home.