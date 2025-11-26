DELAWARE - The Delaware Office of Highway Safety's Sober Rides initiative is back for its second consecutive year after helping fund more than 700 rideshare rides last year around the holidays.
"In Delaware, between 2020 and 2024, we saw 641 fatal crashes. 39 percent of them were fatalities that included, drugs and alcohol," said Caitlin Reed with the Delaware Office of Highway Safety.
The initiative uses sponsored funding to give Delawareans $20 Uber of Lyft vouchers to use the night before Thanksgiving. This year, the vouchers went live at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26 and could start being used at 3 p.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday. People can visit mysoberrides.com to have the $20 voucher added directly to their Uber or Lyft account. OHS says that while vouchers may run out, they encourage people to check the website throughout the day because they may upload more.
"We're really hoping that people utilize these vouchers, to get home safely for the holidays," said Reed. "One impaired decision can risk everyone's life that is on the road."
