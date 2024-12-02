SNOW HILL, Md.- Last month, WBOC learned Maryland is temporarily unable to pay for its end of the bargain rebuilding Fruitland Primary in Wicomico County. The news is stirring some concern across the Eastern Shore.
Martha Sparks, Director of Finance in Talbot County says Maryland has not signaled to Talbot County that funding for projects on their soil could be compromised. However the news in Wicomico County is concerning Sparks.
"I had a very strong reaction because I didn't think that was possible for the state of Maryland," Sparks said. "They have always been good at fulfilling their commitments."
Sparks says the news out of Wicomico County is another sign that tough financial times may be ahead in Maryland, as the state prepares for its legislative session beginning in January of 2025.
"We think this could be the moment where counties feel a real impact, whether it's from reduced state support or increased costs being pushed onto counties and ultimately taxpayers," Sparks added.
Worcester County Chief Administrative Officer Weston Young echoed Sparks' concerns, saying his office is closely monitoring the situation.
"We're definitely keeping an eye on things. It's not looking good," Young said.
Young pointed to the state's recent reduction in funding for tourism as a worrying indicator.
"We got a third of what we had received in the past. These are usually telltale signs that something is wrong," Young explained.
In response to the growing concerns, the Governor's Office released a statement to WBOC, saying: "The Governor and the administration remain committed to ensuring that Maryland is safer, more affordable, more competitive, and a state that serves."
Young says he is hoping the state can turn the tide and improve the state’s economic outlook.
"The state seems to have a spending problem," he noted. "Hopefully, they'll look at what's not providing a return on investment and trim that up."
The Maryland Association of Counties will be December 11-13. This year’s title is ‘Anticipate, Adapt, Achieve: Thriving Through Turbulent Times’.