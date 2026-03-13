Somerset approves incentives for volunteer firefighters amid declining recruitment. 

SOMERSET COUNTY, MD - Officials are taking steps to address recruitment and funding challenges faced by Somerset County's volunteer firefighters.
These issues are rampant across the country, but members of the Somerset County Firefighters Association told WBOC it is particularly hard for small communities to keep up.
Representatives from the county's eight fire departments raised concerns with county commissioners in November, warning that fewer people are signing up to serve and attracting younger volunteers is particularly hard.
“We're seeing a big decrease in you know, volunteers that are coming up," association member and Crisfield volunteer Erik Emely said. "In the younger generations now, with everything that's going on. We're struggling to get them in."
Firefighters are asking the county to take steps to make volunteer service more attractive to prospective members.
At the last special meeting with the firefighters, commissioners approved two requests from the group: a property tax break for volunteer firefighters and a $600 increase in annual retirement benefits.
“To hear that positive feedback, it really put a good taste in everyone's mouth,” Emely said.
Rising equipment costs are still a concern. Firefighters are asking the county to double its roughly $300,000 allotments. Members said the move seems to still be on the table, though likely not this year.
Another concern is the potential impact on fundraising if the county moves forward with a proposed property tax intended to fund a new countywide emergency medical services system.
“That tax would only help on the EMS side of it. All that money we're fundraising is staying with the volunteer fire companies,” Emely said.
Somerset County officials said they do not plan to implement the tax at this time, but want the option available in case of an emergency.
Special meetings between the Somerset County Firefighters Association and county commissioners will continue every other month, with the next scheduled for April.