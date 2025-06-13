Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. High 83F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.