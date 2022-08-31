WESTOVER, Md. - The Somerset County Health Department has announced its COVID-19 testing schedule for the month of September.
All events will be at the Health Department campus, 8928 Sign Post Road, Westover, MD. Testing will be every Tuesday on Sept. 6, 13, 20, and 27 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. No appointment is needed.
COVID-19 testing is a drive-through, outdoor event. Face masks are required. The test is a short nasal swab.
For questions related to this event, call 443-523-1920 during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m). For information on COVID-19, visit the Somerset County Health Department’s website at www.somersethealth.org. Follow the health department’s social media on Facebook (@somersethealth), Instagram (Somersethealthmd) and Twitter (@somersethdmd).