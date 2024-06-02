SOMERSET COUNTY, MD - A new superintendent has been announced for Somerset County Public Schools.
The Somerset County Board of Education has announced its decision to select Dr. Ava Tasker-Mitchell as the next Superintendent of Somerset County Public Schools.
A native of Anne Arundel County Public schools, Tasker-Mitchell served as an Instructional Director for Prince George's County Public Schools and Assistant Superintendent of Schools. According to Somerset County Public Schools, she has over 20 years experience as a Maryland educator, including as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal.
Tasker-Mitchell earned her Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, a Master's in Educational Leadership from Towson University, and two undergraduate degrees from Salisbury University.
Tasker-Mitchell "understands the importance of building relationships with the stakeholder community to support continuous improvement efforts," Somerset County Public Schools said of their new superintendent. "Her focus on leadership, teaching, learning and data earned her recognition from the Maryland State Department of Education for increasing student performance."
She will succeed the current superintendent, Dr. John Gaddis. Gaddis served from 2013 to 2024. He is scheduled to retire June 30th.
The Board will take formal action June 17th. Tasker-Mitchell will officially begin as Superintendent on July 1, 2024.