SOMERSET CO., MD - The Somerset County Health Department has announced an awarded $1.7 million from Maryland’s Community Health Resources Commission aimed to expand community health services across the County.
According to the Health Department, the Health Equity Resource Communities grant will be implemented over 5 years. The funds will be used to hire additional Community Health Workers and a nutritionist in Somerset County to address diabetes and other chronic health issues by:
-Working with residents to refer them to services needed to help improve health outcomes
-Collaborating with partners throughout the county to deliver factual and consistent information
-Expanding CHW access to more remote areas of the county with the use of the SCHD wellness van
"We are very excited to have this opportunity to expand services through our Community Health Workers,” said Christopher Osment, Public Health Emergency Planner and Community Health Outreach Supervisor, who will be overseeing the program. “Our vision is to meet the needs of county residents by meeting them where they are and connecting them to services to bridge gaps to equitable health care access."