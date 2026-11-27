SOMERSET CO. - Washington Academy and High School in Princess Anne is open to anyone in need of emergency shelter today, according to Somerset County Emergency Services.
They say they are opening the shelter due to ongoing flooding with floodwaters not receding. Many are still without power as well.
Officials say pets are welcome.
They encourage people to bring blankets, pillows, sleeping bags, medications, and personal hygiene items.
The school is located at 10902 Old Princess Anne Rd. in Princess Anne.