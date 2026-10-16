Somerset County Health Department offers green light bulbs to honor veterans

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. — The Somerset County Health Department is offering free green light bulbs to neighbors and businesses as part of a national campaign to show support for veterans.
Operation Green Light encourages people to display green lights at their homes and businesses from November 4 through 11 to raise awareness about the challenges veterans face and the resources available to them and their families.
Roy Vaughn, a Vietnam War veteran and commander of VFW Post 194 in Salisbury, says the campaign is a meaningful way to recognize veterans and their service.
“It's big,” Vaughn said. “That's the thing of it. Because you're acknowledging the veteran and it's big.”
Vaughn encourages people to pick up a bulb and take part, even if they have never served in the military.
“Show your support for the veteran. So you show your support for the servicemen. You don't have to be a veteran,” Vaughn told WBOC.
John Wallace, who also served in Vietnam, says efforts to support veterans are appreciated.
“Any way that it can help veterans is deeply appreciated,” Wallace said. “So I think it's a good cause.”
Shannon Frey with the Somerset County Health Department is helping lead the effort. She says the campaign is a way to remind veterans that their community continues to think of them and that resources are available.
“Anything we can get out there and let them know the different resources, and that, you know, there are people still thinking of them, even if it's just, you know, offering a great light bulb, to let them know that…they're on our minds,” Frey said.
Christie Taylor, also with the Somerset County Health Department, says veterans deserve recognition for their service.
“They are an important part of our community, and we want to make them feel represented and, you know, people know what they've done for us,” Taylor said.
The color green is used during Operation Green Light to symbolize support for veterans and help raise awareness of their experiences and needs.
The health department is offering two free bulbs per household or business. They can be picked up at the department in Westover on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.