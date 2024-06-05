PRINCESS ANNE, MD - The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old Princess Anne man on multiple charges including rape and sex abuse of a minor following an investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office says Nathaniel Edsel Suttle was arrested on May 31st, 2024. Investigators allege the sexual abuse of a minor began in January of 2024 and continued through April 2024. Police believe the abuse took place multiple times over that time period, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Suttle faces 7 charges including rape, 3rd degree sex offense, sex abuse of a minor, and second degree assault. He is being held at the Somerset County Detention Center on no bond. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the alleged sexual abuse is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-651-9225.