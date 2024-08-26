SOMERSET COUNTY- Somerset County Public Schools and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office are reporting an alarming amount of drivers who are not stopping for school buses during student pickup and dropoff.
The district says the sheriff’s office issued 326 citations for illegally passing a school bus during the 2023-2024 school year. They say that most of the incidents happened in February with 50 violations. A majority of the violations are also reported in the evening hours between 2 and 4 p.m., according to school officials.
"That is just totally unacceptable for people to pass a stopped school bus," said Somerset County Sheriff Ronald Howard. "They have to think about the children that are at the bus stops."
It's very much on the mind of Derek Stephens, whose little sister takes the bus to and from school every day.
"I don't like it at all, especially because I got a little sister and if that happened to her, I just, I can't imagine about it," said Stephens.
Fines for drivers who pass a bus are $250. If the incident is seen by a law officer fines increase to $570 and the driver can get three points.
SCPS partnered with BusPatrol to modernize its fleet of more than 40 buses with cutting-edge automated photo enforcement technology. The program creates evidence packages to aid law enforcement in addressing illegal school bus passing.
Mike Bartemy, Supervisor of Transportation & Operations for SCPS shared, “The results are concerning, but not surprising, given the national epidemic that exists with illegal school bus passings. We are thankful for the partnership with BusPatrol as it provides the most advanced technology to better enforce state laws, hold violators accountable and enhance the safety of our school buses on the road.”
Somerset County School start up again after Labor Day, and when buses are back on the roads, Howard is asking people to be less worried about where they are going, and more concerned with what's in front of them.
"I would encourage people if they see a school bus, think about the children and if you're late coming home or going to work or an appointment, just be late," said Howard. "A child's life is not worth it."