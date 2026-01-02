Somerset County Sheriff's Office
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Staffing at the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office is approaching a critical point. Sheriff Ronald Howard says losing just two more deputies would eliminate around-the-clock coverage.
 
Howard said the department is currently short six deputies and is urging Somerset County leaders to approve a significant increase in starting pay to help address recruitment and retention issues.
 
"We addressed the issue of starting salary, and that's what they're currently working on," said Howard.
 
Howard is asking county commissioners to consider increasing starting pay by nearly $20,000, a move he believes would help the sheriff’s office better compete with neighboring Wicomico and Worcester counties.
 
"I think it will definitely help. I really do, I do," said Howard.
 
The decision now rests with the Somerset County Commissioners. WBOC attempted to contact the commissioners by email, phone and in person but did not receive a response.
 
Howard said, however, that he remains optimistic, noting commissioners expressed support during a meeting last month.
 
"The commissioners were not opposed, they weren't. They said let's look at the numbers and we will get back to you," he said.
 
County commissioners are expected to discuss the issue during a meeting next Tuesday.
 
If staffing levels continue to decline, Howard said the Maryland State Police, the Princess Anne Police Department, and the Crisfield Police Department would likely be asked to help cover service gaps.
 
 

