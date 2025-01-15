SOMERSET COUNTY, MD– The Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company (PAVFD) announced plans to transition emergency medical services (EMS) to Somerset County in July due to funding shortfalls.
The department’s Board of Directors and County Commissioners came to the decision in a recent closed meeting.
The County will take over EMS services in PAVFD’s First Due area July 1.
Fire officials say there will not be a lapse in EMS service – with both departments working closely until the transition is complete.
This comes as PAVFD reports it is only being paid $20-$170 for the majority of transports billed to Medicare and Medicaid at over $1,000.
Completing over 3,300 full-transport calls in 2024 alone, the department says this has resulted in a significant deficit making it hard to pay its 17 career EMS employees.
Officials say Commissioners have agreed to offer those employees a package deal in the coming weeks.
“This decision was not made lightly but as a business, we can not continue to run EMS without adequate funding to support our employees, ” the department posted on Facebook.