WESTOVER, Md. — The Somerset County Health Department announced that the Somerset County Wellness and Recovery Center in Princess Anne will permanently close on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.
The center, located at 11674 Somerset Avenue, is closing due to underutilization, which officials say stems in part from limited transportation options and difficulty accessing the site.
Beginning Nov. 5, all staff members from the Wellness and Recovery Center will relocate to the department’s Sign Post Road facility in Westover.
Health officials said the move is intended to expand access to behavioral health services across Somerset County by bringing programs directly into more communities.
Staff will continue to offer services including peer support, re-entry programs, and state care coordination both at the Sign Post Road location and at additional sites throughout the county.
For more information, residents can contact the Somerset County Health Department or visit its official website.