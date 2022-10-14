WESTOVER, Md. - The Somerset County Health Department will hold a free drive-through flu clinic for youths attending a school in Somerset County, including private schools and home school, on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at 8928 Sign Post Road, Westover, MD.
Vaccinations will be given by appointment and are available at no cost. A parent or legal guardian must be present. Officials said that both the seasonal flu and COVID-19 affect the respiratory system, so getting vaccinated helps protect you and the people around you.
To register, visit marylandvax.org or call 443-523-1700 for more information.