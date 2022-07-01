WESTOVER, Md.- The Somerset County Health Department has announced its vaccination schedule for children and adults during the month of July.
All events will be held at the Somerset County Health Department, Section C, 8928 Sign Post Road, Suite 2, Westover, Md.
Somerset Health will be offering Pfizer (6 months to 4 years) and Moderna (6 months to 5 years) COVID-19 vaccinations every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Additionally, there will be Pfizer (5 years to 11 years) COVID-19 vaccination clinics on July 1 and July 22 during regular clinic hours (9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.).
Appointments preferred but not required for either clinic. Walk-ins accepted. A parent or legal guardian must be present for all children’s clinics under 18 years of age. Second dose appointments will be scheduled on site.
The health department's COVID-19 vaccinations for adults and other eligibile individuals will be every Wednesday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. as well as every Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Somerset Health is offering 1st, 2nd, 3rd (additional) and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna to eligible persons. Appointment is preferred but not required.
Individuals eligible for one (1) booster, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
● Everyone ages 5 and older can get one (1) booster after completing their COVID-19 vaccine primary series (2 doses of Pfizer, 2 doses of Moderna or 1 dose of Johnson & Johnson).
Individuals eligible for two (2) boosters, according to the CDC:
● Adults age 50 years and older
● People ages 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised
● People who got two (2) doses (1 primary dose and 1 booster) of Johnson & Johnson
To schedule an appointment, call 443-523-1920 during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). For more information on COVID, visit the Somerset County Health Department’s website at www.somersethealth.org.
To schedule an appointment, call 443-523-1920 during regular business hours (8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Somerset County Health Department’s website at www.somersethealth.org or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov.