WESTOVER, Md. – The Somerset County Health Department will be holding free flu vaccination clinics on Nov. 1 from 2-4 p.m. and Nov. 15, 22, and 29 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Somerset County Health Department, Section C, 8928 Sign Post Road, Westover, MD.
Vaccinations will be given by appointment and are available at no cost. A parent or legal guardian must be present for youth under 18. Both the seasonal flu and COVID-19 affect the respiratory system, getting vaccinated not only protects you but also, the people around you!
To register, visit marylandvax.org or call 443-523-1700 for more information. Be sure to follow us on social media; Facebook (@somersethealthmd), Instagram (@somersethealthmd), and Twitter (@somersethdmd) for additional updates.