WESTOVER, Md. - A Somerset Intermediate School student was charged after texting a bomb threat against the school on Friday morning.
The Somerset County Sheriff's Office said that at around 7:24 a.m., deputies responded to the school, located in Westover, in response to a bomb threat delivered to the Somerset County Emergency Services via text messages to 911.
Deputies were on the scene minutes later and, in cooperation with the school administration, immediately initiated the evacuation of students, staff, and faculty. All students and staff were evacuated from the school by 7:45 a.m.
Somerset County sheriff’s personnel and K-9 units (Explosive Detection Canines) from the Maryland State Police and Berlin Police Department worked further to secure and search the school. The scene was cleared at around 9:30 a.m. by police, and no explosive devices or suspicious materials were found.
Somerset County sheriff’s detectives arrested one of the school's students in connection with the bomb threat approximately 40 minutes after the initial call. Several criminal charges were filed against student, who was also referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.