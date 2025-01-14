Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing spray are possible tonight, especially over the wider waters of the Chesapeake Bay. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&