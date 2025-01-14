PRINCESS ANNE, MD - The National Weather Service Tuesday issued a cold weather advisory for parts of the Delmarva Peninsula, including the lower Eastern Shore of Maryland.
With low temperatures and wind chills making it feel even colder, Somerset County Public Libraries are opening their doors to anyone in need of a place to stay warm.
Library Director Ed Goyda said the Somerset County Health Department contacts the branch locations in Princess Anne and Crisfield whenever temperatures dip this low.
"People can come in, we have the heat running and people who need the space to stay warm can stay warm," Goyda said.
Goyda said that acting as a warming center is a natural extension of the services the libraries already provide to Somerset community members.
"We have a lot of ow income people in our communities," Goyda said. "The libraries are here for pretty much everything that people need and this is just one more thing we have to offer."
Donnette Herbert said her job as a home nurse in Princess Anne becomes harder in the winter months when the free outdoor activities she normally does with her patients are not an option.
"It's so cold outside, we can't take them to the zoo," Herbert said.
The Princess Anne and Crisfield libraries are Herbert's go-to spots to stay warm and stay busy with her patients.
"We'll just hop from library to library," Herbert said.
Those seeking respite from the frigid temperatures can partake in more than just reading while warming up.
The libraries offer daily crafts and projects for different age groups, as well as music and internet access on their computers.
"There's pretty much always something going on," Goyda said.
Both branches of the Somerset Public Libraries, in Princess Anne and Crisfield, are open as warming centers this week.
The libraries open at 10 a.m. and close at 6:45 p.m.