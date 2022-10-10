CRISFIELD, Md.- After another arson in Somerset County Sunday morning, neighbors say they are fearful of another fire.
“I was in bed and got a phone call at 1:30 and uh I thought, I’m scared to death, who's hurt? And my neighbor said there is a fire!,” said one neighbor. “It does make me a little bit concerned, the break in the fires… there are some crazy people.”
In less than two months -- 4 intentional fires have been set in Somerset County. The first fire happened at a home on the 11th of last month. Then just two days later a fire was set on a truck on old state road in Crisfield around 1:30 in the morning, according to the Fire Marshal. Another truck was set on fire on the 2nd of this month. The most recent fire was set Sunday at an empty three story home on west main street in Crisfield around 1:30 in the morning. Officials have not confirmed whether these fires are related. The state fire marshal is continuing to investigate. Neighbor Kristi Napoleon says her and her friends near by are worried.
“This took it to another level and its right at the corner so it’s scary,” said Napoleon. “I have considered that and leaving the lights on. The friends in my circle all have concerns about this."
Down the road, across the street from the fire, Mike Boone says he'll be worried until whoever is guilty is caught.
“Once I hear people intentionally setting fires, man, that's not a good thing,” said Boone. “I got a wonderful old house and these things can burn easily and once I heard possible intentional set, I was like really concerned about it. I'm concerned for this house right here because I'm not here all the time right now so I have to worry about this house on occasion being empty. But hopefully they’ll figure out what's going on and they’ll have an appreciation for the old houses here.”
Boone says with the recent string of arsons, he is taking new steps to protect his home.
“I hate to go that route but these days times are changing people are different and doing desperate things,” said Boone. ”Now a days we all have to be prepared with alarms and cameras… and I’m willing to do that but the main thing is figuring out what kind of individuals are involved.”
If you have any information about these arsons, you are asked to contact the State Fire Marshal.