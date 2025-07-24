CRISFIELD, MD — Somerset County officials want to bolster development in Crisfield to secure a route stop on the proposed Chesapeake Bay Passenger Ferry project.
Leaders in five counties across Maryland released a feasibility study in August 2024, which included a preliminary map with six potential routes.
Stops at the city dock in Crisfield are being considered for two routes but Somerset County Recreation, Parks and Tourism Director Clint Sterling told the city council during a meeting on Wednesday that strategically positioning the community will be crucial to attract investors.
"It's really about coordinating these efforts and really just kind of shining it up and putting our best foot forward in the marketplace," Sterling said.
Sterling said the project is in too preliminary a stage to pitch to private investors yet, but that now is the time to develop the necessary infrastructure, amenities and marketing to make Crisfield a desirable place to stop.
"Following the recommendations of the study but using our own sense of the area, you know, this is where we live, so we know what we need," Sterling said. "That, to me, I think, will create an attractive product towards an investor that will want to come here."
Some bayside business owners tell WBOC News this is a chance for Crisfield to highlight the city's attributes.
"Everyone working together like this, I just can't see it not happening," Danny Nelson, owner of the Water's Edge Cafe, said. It's such a beautiful area down here ... the people from the western shore are going to love it."
The full Chesapeake Bay Ferry Feasibility Study findings can be found here.