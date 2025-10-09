SOUTH BETHANY, Del. - A South Bethany town committee is urging the Town Council to lower speed limits on all town-operated streets to 15 mph, a move the group says would improve safety for people walking and biking through the canal-lined community.
Most neighborhood streets are currently posted at 20 to 25 mph. The Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Committee says a uniform 15 mph limit would slow traffic on narrow roads that see heavy summer use. The council is expected to review the recommendation and gather public input before any decision.
Opinions are split.
“In my opinion, the speed limits are 20 on these back streets… that’s pretty slow… I can’t say where it’s going to be an advantage just dropping them to 15.” said Ken Ambrose, who has lived in the area for decades.
Others expressed concern about how a lower limit could affect congestion during peak season.
“I’m not against changing the speed limit… 20 is good. 15, I don’t know… kind of slow,” said Michele Petrillo, a South Bethany homeowner and real estate agent. “I think residents may not mind. I think the visitors may mind… everybody wants to get where they’re going.”
Committee members have pointed to pedestrian crossings and canal bridges as areas where slower speeds could reduce close calls. Supporters say a consistent limit would make rules easier to understand for vacationers and delivery drivers who are unfamiliar with the neighborhood layout.
Skeptics argue that speed reductions alone will not address congestion during weekend departures and rainy days when traffic backs up on Coastal Highway and feeder roads. Some have suggested different steps, including signal timing changes or flashing beacons on busy travel days.
If the council moves forward, the change would require new signs and an education effort ahead of enforcement. No vote is currently scheduled, although it is expected to be a topic of conversation at the next council meeting. For now, the discussion centers on a tradeoff: whether shaving speeds to 15 mph will deliver safer streets without creating longer delays during the summer rush.