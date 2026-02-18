OCEAN CITY, MD– Officials announced a special election will take place April 21 to fill the seat left open by former Council Secretary Tony DeLuca's recent resignation.
DeLuca resigned amid ongoing debate over his eligibility to remain in office after some claimed he did not meet the town’s residency and domicile requirements.
City Manager Terry McGean confirmed DeLuca’s resignation on Sunday to WBOC on Feb. 9.
As WBOC previously reported, the Ocean City Council considered declaring DeLuca’s seat vacant last week but ultimately delayed a vote to disqualify him. The controversy arose after resident Leslie Smith, herself previously disqualified from serving on the council, filed a petition challenging DeLuca’s eligibility, claiming he did not live in Ocean City full time.
DeLuca maintained he met the qualifications required by Ocean City’s charter to serve on the council, citing family circumstances in Annapolis that forced him to travel back and forth, though he said his main residence remained in Ocean City.
DeLuca was first elected to the councilmember position in 2014.
It is currently unclear what specifically led DeLuca to resign. McGean tells WBOC a letter from DeLuca will be read into the record during Tuesday’s scheduled council meeting.
Under Ocean City’s charter, a special election is now required to fill DeLuca’s seat within 90 days.
In a press release Monday, Ocean City officials thanked DeLuca for his years of service on the council.
“Tony has been a dedicated advocate for Ocean City and has approached every decision with thoughtfulness and a genuine love for this community,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “I want to thank him for his commitment and wish him the very best in the future.”
A statement from DeLuca was also included in the press release.
“It has been an honor to represent the people of Ocean City,” DeLuca said. “At this time, family must be first. I am proud of the work we have accomplished together and remain confident that this community will continue to thrive.”
The Town's Board of Supervisors of Elections says a special election will take place April 21.