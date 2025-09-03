OCEAN CITY, MD– Ocean City officials announced a special event zone will be in place during the OC Rock & Ride Bikefest Sept. 10-14.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police and Howard County Police Department will assist the Ocean City Police Department in increased traffic enforecment efforts, according to a press release.
Officials say established speed limits will be reduced throughout the town and penalties will increase for violators during this time.
Drivers should expect traffic delays and alternative traffic patterns.
The town urges spectators to keep sidewalks clear for pedestrians and never to incite dangerous driving, while pedestrians are reminded to always used marked crosswalks and obey traffic signals.