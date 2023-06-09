SEAFORD, Del. -- Speed bumps were installed on Nylon Blvd. and Magnolia Dr. in Seaford this week.
In March, the city council approved a recommendation from police to install the speed bumps. This was after several neighbors expressed safety concerns and submitted a petition urging the city to take action.
Most neighbors expressed excitement to finally see drivers slowing down.
"It's working," says Magnolia Dr. neighbor Carl Brannock. "They're slowing down and they're being aware of it."
However, not everyone is fond of the speed bumps. Seaford resident Martha Griffin says she takes a detour to neighboring streets instead.
"Well, I don't like to slow down I guess," says Griffin. "I try to drive the speed limit, but we actually almost all drive five to ten miles over the speed limit."
Nylon Blvd. neighbor Joel Masten is also not fond of speed bumps, but says people's wellbeing is more important than reaching your destination quicker.
"I'm not a big fan of speed bumps if they're just there for no reason," says Masten. "I'm a car enthusiast. I love cars, but safety first. I got three kids and they need to be safe."
The city, police, and neighbors say they'll continue to monitor the speed bumps and see just how effective they are.