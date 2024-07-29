BERLIN, Md. -- People continue to fly by a speed camera on Flower Street. The camera was activated back in May, but despite the jarring numbers two months in, police officials told us the technology is working.
Berlin Police Chief Arnold Downing said they have seen less speeding in the past few weeks.
"The numbers were higher in the first few days and the numbers actually reduced greatly afterwards, so we know the cameras themselves are doing their job," said Downing.
The context Downing provided falls in line with what one neighbor on Flower Street said he's seen as of late.
"I've seen a big difference in the past couple months," said Barry Jarmon.
However, Jarmon thinks some of the speeders are only slowing down to avoid getting caught.
"You still got some, once they get by the speed zone they still speed up," said Jarmon.
Downing said they are fully aware of people trying to outsmart the cameras and said it's why the technology is more of a tool than a solution.
"We have done some radar details farther down the street that are passed the zone, so people won't think that 'I'll slow down for the camera and then I'll speed back up'," said Downing.
Downing said they've clocked people going as fast as 50mph, double the posted limit. It's why his department is hoping the addition of more cameras on Seahawk Road and Flower Street make a difference.
"Public safety in school zones when we're talking about the speed is very important," said Downing. "We can't do it just with manpower, we have to augment with technology and we think this is a good way."
Kurt Long, who lives on Seahawk Road, hopes that's the case.
"Because it's getting busier and busier, especially when school starts back you got a lot more kids walking up and down the roads, crossing the roads," said Long.
The brand new cameras have already been installed. Downing said the plan is for them to go live on Monday, August 5th.