WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Temporary changes are now in effect along a busy stretch of Route 50 near Hebron, as state crews work to complete safety improvements in the area.
Starting Thursday, April 16, the speed limit near Old Railroad Road has been reduced to 45 miles per hour. Officials say the change is intended to protect construction crews while work continues on the project.
The roadwork includes the installation of a new traffic light at the intersection — a long-anticipated upgrade aimed at improving safety for drivers.
Hebron Fire Chief Mike Carbaugh says crashes at the intersection have been a persistent issue in recent years.
"We had ran somewhere around 60 accidents at that intersection in the past three years," Carbaugh said.
With summer traffic expected to increase along the Route 50 corridor, Carbaugh says he hopes the reduced speed limit will help keep both drivers and workers safe.
"It was just a terrible design to that intersection when they did it," he said. "So hopefully, the stoplight will help and decrease the accidents."
Nearby business owners say the changes are overdue.
Terry Hathway, owner of Lighthouse Christian Childcare along Route 50, says the intersection has long been dangerous.
"That’s the most dangerous intersection. I will be sitting here at my desk and I can hear the crash … and I think, 'gosh, there goes another one,'" Hathway said. "I think a light is going to make such a world of difference here."
Hathway added that speeding has been a major concern, especially with cars frequently passing by her business at high speeds.
"I just think that somebody is going to get hurt if the speeds don’t slow down," she said.
Construction in that part of Wicomico County is expected to wrap up in the fall.