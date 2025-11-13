SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury Department of Field Operations has announced that paving work on Spring Chase will begin on Monday, November 17, weather permitting. They say crews will be onsite from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day during the duration of the paving project. While no road closures are expected, flaggers will be in the area to direct traffic safely while work takes place.
Officials ask that residents and visitors do not park on the street until the project is done. The work will take approximately one week to complete, depending on weather conditions.