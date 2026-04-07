Spring hydrant flushing on tap in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The town announced when it will begin spring hydrant flushing of the water system.
Town leaders say hydrant flushing will begin on Sunday, April 26. The flushing, which is done bi-annually, will progress form south to north, beginning on South 1st Street and covering several blocks each day.
Public Works says crews are scheduled to work throughout the late evening hours and into the early morning hours. Officials say circumstances may necessitate changing those hours.
The town says there may be a slight discoloration of the water after flushing. This is not harmful and will dissipate after a short time. If you wish to clear your pipes, run cold water for several minutes until the water runs clear.
The project is expected to be done by the afternoon on Thursday, April 30.