MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says they will be conducting a series of prescribed burns in Worcester and Wicomico Counties from early April to mid-May as allowed by weather and site conditions this year.
DNR advises that residents and visitors may see smoke in the area during controlled burns. They assure residents that all burns will be conducted by trained DNR personnel. Fire lines are established in advance and crews are supported by the proper equipment, ensuring operations are safe and efficient.
Planned burns will take place at the following locations:
- Furnace Town Complex, outside Snow Hill
- Foster Tract Recreational Area (Chesapeake Forest Lands), outside Snow Hill
- Wicomico Demonstration Forest, outside Pittsville
DNR says prescribed burns are conducted to reduce underbrush and leaf litter using low, controlled flames. This is done to improve forest health, reduce the risk of more severe wildfires, and enhances habitat for native animal species. Fire can even help certain plants regenerate by opening seed cones and prepping the soil for new growth.