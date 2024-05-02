OCEAN CITY, Md. - Springfest is back in Ocean City. The festival begins May 2nd at 10 a.m. through Sunday May 5th at 6 p.m.
The festival pulls in a range of musical artists and vendors.
This year, musical artists include a tribute to Olivia Newton-John, Lauren Alaina and Everclear
Tom Perlozzo, director of tourism for the town says this is a great opportunity for businesses to start the summer season off right.
“We are excited for spring fest. It kind of kicks off the season for us in a big way and then we move in right after with all kinds of events as we move forward,” said Perlozzo.
Art vendors include pottery, glass art and handmade jewelry.
"Well Springfest is a great economic generator for Ocean City. You know it's very important for us on the tourism side of things to keep reinvigorating the economy," said Perlozzo.
More information on Springfest can be found here.