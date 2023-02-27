OCEAN CITY, Md. - After three consecutive years of cancellation, the St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival is coming back to Ocean City on March 11th. COVID-19 and stormy weather had previously put the parade on hiatus, but event sponsor the Delmarva Irish American Club says this year’s will be “bigger and better than ever.”
The parade will be led by Grand Marshals Billy and Madlyn Carder. Former governor Larry Hogan will also be in attendance, serving as honorary Grand Marshal. Attendees can expect to see pipe and drum bands, high school marching bands, and decorated floats sponsored by local businesses, groups, and organizations.
St. Patrick’s Parade begins at noon on Coastal Highway at 57th Street and continues to the 45th Street Shopping Center. Viewing bleachers and the judging stand will be located at the Center. Awards are planned to be given out for best marching band, best commercial float, best motorized unit, and others.
The 45th Street Shopping Center will also host an Irish festival, including live music, Irish apparel, and food and drink. The festival is free and is planned for 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The parade, which began in 1980, is the largest St. Patrick’s Parade in Maryland and is the seasonal kick-off for many local businesses. The Delmarva Irish American Club was also founded in 1980 and today has close to 300 members. The club is open to anyone who is Irish, of Irish descent or just likes things Irish.
For more information on the parade and the DIAC, visit www.delmarvairish.org or contact Buck Mann at 410-289-6156.