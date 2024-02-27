OCEAN CITY, MD - The St. Patrick's Parade and Festival returns Saturday, March 16.
The Town of Ocean City says the parade and festival, sponsored by the Delmarva Irish American Club, is coming back bigger and better than ever.
Officials say there will be pipe and drum bands, along with high school marching bands and festively decorated floats sponsored by local businesses, groups and organizations.
The procession reportedly begins at noon on Coastal Highway at 57th Street and marches south to the 45th Street Shopping Center, where the viewing bleachers and judges’ stand will be located. Trophies will be awarded for best marching band, best commercial float, best non-commercial float, best motorized unit, best adult marching unit, best youth marching unit, special committee award, judges’ choice award and best overall entry in the parade.
In addition to the celebration on the parade route, officials say the 45th Street Shopping Center will be transformed into a spirited Irish festival complete with live music from the Pat O’Brennan Trio, along with Irish dancers, Irish apparel, baskets of cheer, souvenirs and a variety of beer. Spectators can enjoy the free-admission festival beginning at 11 a.m. and running until 3 p.m., according to Ocean City officials.
To avoid traffic delays, spectators are urged to arrive before 10:30 a.m. and to view the parade from 57th Street south to 45th Street.
There is no rain date for the parade or festival. For more information, visit www.delmarvairish.org or contact Buck Mann at 410-289-6156.