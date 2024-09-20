DOVER, DE – Military veterans from various branches and generations came together at Schutte Park for the 14th annual Stand Down event, where they received essential services and support.
The Stand Down organization offers a wide range of services to veterans, providing critical resources such as food, clothing, and education on benefits they qualify for- completely free of charge. By bringing together 130 organizations this year, they ensured that all veterans received the support they needed.
Veteran Stand Down is dedicated to helping those who served our country navigate life after service with dignity and care.
Eric Abernathy, an Air Force veteran who served from 1971 to 1988, says he struggled for years to find help for the dental issues he developed while serving in Vietnam.
“I hadn’t had any care after I got out of the service. It went on for years, and I couldn’t get any service and couldn’t afford to do anything about it.”
That changed when Abernathy attended Stand Down, an event aimed at providing veterans with access to the services they need.
“After three or four months of them serving me, I got my teeth.”
Veterans like William Franklin were unaware of the many benefits he qualified for, but Stand Down educated him on all the resources available to him as someone who served the country.
“There are just so many things that are offered. Like I said, you just don’t know about them. They make you aware of things you’re qualified for, and I’m just so glad to be a veteran. I’m trying to take advantage of all these things.”
Stand Down Director Liz Byers-Jiron, emphasized the importance of giving back to the veteran community.
“The veterans, when they come here, are just the most appreciative people. They care about each other when they’re here, the community cares about them, and it’s just about putting the right person with the right veteran to make a success story happen.”
While veterans were thanked for their service at the event, many like Eric Abernathy, were even quicker to thank Stand Down for the assistance provided.
“I need to say it back to the folks who provide these services—thank you for caring enough to come out here and help us out. Without this help, where would we be?”
With one of its largest turnouts to date, this year’s Stand Down event continues to be a vital resource for Delaware’s veteran community.